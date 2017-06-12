Ivanka Trump Surprised by ‘Level of Viciousness’ in Washington D.C.

Ivanka Trump said she was surprised by the level of viciousness in Washington, D.C. after her family moved to the city to join her father President Donald Trump in the White House.

“It is hard and there is a level of viciousness that I was not expecting,” she admitted in an interview with Fox and Friends. “I was not expecting the intensity of this experience.”

Trump made an appearance on the network to discuss her work on job training and skills based education to help people looking for work.

“I’m trying to keep my head down, not listen to the noise and just work really hard to make a positive impact in the lives of many people,” Trump said, reminding viewers that life was more difficult for people who were laid off or for a mother that lost their child to opioid abuse.

“My father’s administration intends to be transformative and we want to do big, bold things. We’re looking to change the status quo,” she said.

President Trump will travel with his daughter Ivanka to a technical school in Wisconsin this week to highlight the importance of skill-based education and apprenticeships.

Ivanka Trump said she was also surprised by the amount of photographers outside her home in Washington, D.C.

“That is a weird experience,” she laughed. “I’m looking for alternative routes out of my home but you know, there is a scrutiny and there is an interest that exceeds anything that I’ve ever experienced before.”