Moms Demand Pushes #DisarmHate For Orlando Pulse, but Everyone in Pulse Was Disarmed

For the one-year anniversary of the heinous attack on Orlando Pulse nightclub, Moms Demand Action is pushing a #DisarmHate campaign. In so doing, they fail to note that everyone in Pulse was disarmed; it was a gun-free zone.

This is one of the inconvenient truths the gun control movement does not acknowledge because it is hard to push gun control on the back of a heinous attack if Americans are given all the information. And all the information includes the fact that Orlando Pulse had a ban on guns, period. t was actually an illustration of the failure of gun bans, rather than justification for implementing them.

Consider so many of the other horrific criminal and/or terrorist attacks that gun control proponents use in hopes of pushing their agenda: the Virginia Tech University (April 16, 2007), the Aurora movie theater (July 20, 2012), Sandy Hook Elementary (December 14, 2012), the DC Navy Yard (September 16, 2013), Fort Hood (April 2, 2014), Umpqua Community College (October 1, 2015), San Bernardino (December 2, 2015), UCLA murder-suicide (June 1, 2016), and Orlando Pulse (June 12, 2016), to name a few.

And what do all of these horrific events have in common? The common thread in all is that they occurred in gun-free zones. But as it turns out, gun-free zones do not #DisarmHate. Instead, they actually give vent to it.

Gun-free zones give hate a place it can be unleashed because the attacker does not have to worry about facing an armed response.

Regardless of these facts, Moms Demand Action has spent the day tweeting and retweeting people who have used the hashtag #DisarmHate or who are attending #DisarmHate marches and rallies. Their tweet of 13 attendees at a Washington state rally exemplifies what they are tweeting:

The cold hard truth is that the people in Orlando Pulse were disarmed, so they had no way to fight back.

Following the horrific Orlando Pulse attack, Gwendolyn Patton, spokesperson for the LGBT gun rights group Pink Pistols, warned people not to be fooled into blaming guns for the attack. Patton stressed:

Let us not reach for the low-hanging fruit of blaming the killer’s guns. Let us stay focused on the fact that someone hated gay people so much they were ready to kill or injure so many. A human being did this. The human being’s tools are unimportant when compared to the bleakness of that person’s soul.

Patton also pointed out that one of the viable responses to the attack is to keep a gun close for self-defense, not to disarm.

In fact, less than a month before the attack on gun-free Orlando Pulse, the Pink Pistols announced, “We teach queers to shoot. Then we teach others that we have done so. Armed queers don’t get bashed.”

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.