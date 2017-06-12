Reports: Kellogg Cutting Far More Jobs Than Originally Claimed

Since early this year, breakfast food giant Kellogg has been saying it intends to fire several thousand employees. But now insiders are saying that number will be more like 11,000 when all is said and done.

In February, the cereal maker announced that it was shifting its distribution model and intended to close 39 distribution centers in states all across the country. Thus far, employees in Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, North Carolina, New York, and other states have been informed of their impending layoffs.

The average number of employees left without a job seems to be about 250 per facility closing. At that average, it approaches 10,000 lost jobs. But some facilities have already lost up to 500 jobs, so the 11,000 figure seems more likely.

The latest to be informed of their unemployment were workers in Horsham and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where up to 500 workers will be without jobs by August, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The paper’s insider insisted that the job loss is more extensive than Kellogg wants to admit.

“He figures those losing their jobs include ‘at least 1,500 sales reps,’ plus several support workers and merchandisers for each rep, plus Teamsters truck drivers, loaders, and warehouse support personnel,” The Inquirer reported.

Kellogg’s has been struggling with a changing marketplace and pressure by retailers such as Walmart to cut costs.

But the cereal giant’s troubles have also come on the heels of the company’s decision to pull its advertising from Breitbart News. As it pulled advertising from the popular news site last November, company spokesperson Kris Charles said Breitbart News and its 45 million readers “aren’t aligned with” the cereal maker’s “values as a company.”

The move prompted Breitbart News to launch its #DumpKelloggs petition, which has been signed by more than 431,000 people.

Kellogg’s attack on readers of Breitbart News also came amid widespread allegations of racism toward its factory workers and profiting from the use of child labor.

It was also reported that Kellogg’s politically-motivated nonprofit has close ties to radical anti-American billionaire George Soros, hate group Black Lives Matter, and deceased Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

The left wing campaign to coerce companies to pull their ads from Breitbart News has had “little to no impact” on the organization, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said in a November statement.

