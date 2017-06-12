Smirnoff Vodka Mocks Trump’s Alleged Russia Ties in Ad: We Will ‘Talk About Our Ties to Russia Under Oath’

Smirnoff Vodka’s latest advertising campaign is mocking President Trump’s alleged Russia ties.

A bus stop ad for the liquor company shows a picture of the product on one side of the ad with the words “Made in America — But we’d be happy to talk about our ties to Russia under oath” on the other side.

Smirnoff's new ad campaign pic.twitter.com/IPEwbLJFlq — Robbie Gramer (@RobbieGramer) June 11, 2017

Critics have hammered Trump since Election Day over his alleged connections between his campaign and Russia after a New York Times piece came out about U.S. intelligence officials coming to the conclusion that the Kremlin pushed the U.S. election in Trump’s favor.

Trump responded to these critics saying the media is “fixated” on Russia and his campaign had “nothing to do with Russia.”

The Department of Justice, the FBI, and intelligence committees in the House and Senate are currently investigating any Russian interference with the Trump campaign.

Trump said Friday he is “100 percent” ready and willing to testify under oath for the investigation.

Former FBI Director Comey confirmed that the alleged collusion between Trump and Russia, which the New York Times had suggested, is “false” in his testimony Wednesday.

TV hosts from MSNBC’s Chris Matthews to Fox News’s Tucker Carlson echoed this sentiment in their broadcasts following the testimony.

Although Smirnoff started in Moscow in 1864, it is now owned by a British liquor company called Diageo.