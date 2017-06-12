Teen Vogue Calls ‘The March Against Sharia’ Hate Speech

Left-wing magazine Teen Vogue called ACT for America’s nationwide “March Against Sharia” protests “hate speech.”

The protests — which took place in more than 20 cities, including New York, Dallas, and Atlanta — were an example of “hateful speech as a free speech issue.”

“For example, on the question of sharia — the topic of Saturday’s marches — there is wide space for people to learn more about what sharia is,” Asma Uddin and Firdaus Arastu wrote in an op-ed for Teen Vogue. “For many Americans, it sounds scary — we hear tales of a system where hands are chopped off and adulterers are stoned. But this is not the sharia of America.”

“Sharia is a set of legal rules that deal with a range of issues from the minutia of washing hands and feet to purify oneself before prayer to inheritance rules. It’s also about spirituality,” Uddin and Arastu wrote.

Sharia Law is the brutal and often oppressive Quran-preached islamic law, practiced, in varying degrees, in several Muslim-majority countries — Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Qatar, Pakistan, Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, Sudan.

Such barbaric tenants of Shariah Law, including imprisonment or death for apostasy (abandoning Islam), mental and physical subjugation of women, and genital mutilation of girls are still practiced throughout the Muslim world.

Act For America Founder and Chairman and leading terrorism expert Brigitte Gabriel wrote, in a recent Breitbart News article, that her organization’s protests were about “protecting women and children from Sharia law and its impact on Muslim women and children, including honor killing and Female Genital Mutilation.”

