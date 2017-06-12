Trump Supporters Plan Protest at CNN Headquarters in Atlanta to Decry Fake News

Debbie Dooley of Main Street Patriots is hoping hundreds will gather at the headquarters of CNN in Atlanta on Saturday to protest what its members consider fake news being produced by the giant media corporation.

Specifically, Dooley told Breitbart News that they object to the fake news being put out about President Donald Trump.

“We’re encouraging people to come out and support our president,” said Dooley, one of 22 national co-founders of the Tea Party and co-founder of Main Street Patriots. “And to condemn the extreme biased coverage at CNN.”

Dooley said she hopes the crowd is large enough to surround the building. So far, people from Georgia and neighboring states have signed on to participate, including one man from Pakistan who told Dooley he was having a “fake news” t-shirt made for the protest.

Dooley said:

CNN threw objective journalism out the window once Donald Trump was elected President and have begun to report DNC talking points as news. CNN can no longer claim to be a news organization that reports facts without bias, because they report innuendo with no facts as news with the intent on bringing down a democratically-elected President. They have simply become an entertainment network not to be taken seriously.

“Time for Trump supporters to get active and show the Democrats that we are very passionate about our support of President Trump and we will fight hard to pass his agenda,” the notice of the event states on Main Street Patriots’ website.

“Bring your signs and let’s show CNN that we support President Trump and call them out for becoming an arm of the DNC intent on bringing down President Trump with biased coverage and false innuendos,” the invitation on Main Street Patriots’ Facebook page states.

Main Street Patriots was co-founded by Ralph King, a Tea Party activist who served as a Trump delegate from Ohio, served as a Presidential Elector from Ohio in the Electoral College, and is the national co-founder of Tea Party for Trump.

The protest will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at CNN, located at 190 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta, Georgia.