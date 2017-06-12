Woman Wearing ‘Moms Demand Action’ Button: Murdering President Trump On Stage is Just ‘Theater’

A woman wearing a Moms Demand Action button on her lapel told Inside Edition that the depiction of President Trump being murdered on stage is just “theater” and “everybody knows it’s theater.”

The comments come as Delta, Bank of America, and other sponsors withdraw funding the New York City Theater company over a ‘Julius Caesar’ adaptation in which a man who looks a lot like President Trump is depicted as stabbed to death on stage. In fact, Fox News reports that Bank of America said it would not have funded the production in the first place, had they known the stabbing scene would involve someone resembling our President.

But the woman wearing the Moms Demand Action button sees nothing wrong with the depiction of President Trump being “murdered on stage.” She told Inside Edition, “I don’t think it’s disrespectful for the President to be murdered on stage. It’s not really the President, it’s theater, everybody knows it’s theater.”

The woman in the Moms Demand Action button speaks at the 1:10 mark in the video:

