Donald Trump: Democrats ‘Let You Down Big League’ with Obamacare

President Donald Trump met with two Wisconsin families suffering from the effects of Obamacare, promising to replace it with something better.

“Obamacare is one of the greatest catastrophes that our country has signed into law, and the victims are hard working Americans,” Trump said.

He highlighted the financial uncertainty experienced by Americans amidst canceled plans and skyrocketing premiums as they sought to maintain health care for their families.

“They loved their country and played by the rules and worked hard to give their loved ones the best life possible,” Trump said, pointing out that “millions” of Americans were suffering similar situations.

The president made remarks to a crowd of supporters at the airport after meeting with Wisconsin residents Michael and Tammy Kushman and Robert and Sarah Stoll and their families to discuss the financial difficulties they faced under Obama’s signature legislation.

Democrats, Trump explained, were simply trying to obstruct any replacement bill, no matter what it included.

“That’s exactly what’s happening; the Democrats have let you down, big league,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Trump met with Senate Republicans at the White House to discuss their efforts to come up with an Obamacare replacement bill.

“Obamacare has been broken, and it’s been a broken promise,” Trump said to the press afterwards.