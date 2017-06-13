Sarah Sanders: Donald Trump Has ‘No Intention’ of Firing Robert Mueller

White House deputy press secretary Sarah Sanders assured reporters that President Donald Trump was not intending to fire special counsel Robert Mueller who is now heading up the Russia investigation.

“While the president has the right to, he has no intention to do so,” Sanders told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy sparked a media rampage after saying that he believed that Trump was considering firing Mueller.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer denied Ruddy’s remarks, but his comments fueled most of the media narrative on Wednesday.

“Mr. Ruddy never spoke to the President regarding this issue,” Spicer said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

Sanders said the president was encouraged by reports surrounding Senate testimony from Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“[H]e thought that Attorney General Sessions did a very good job and, in particular, was very strong on the point that there was no collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign,” Sanders said.