Donald Trump: Fake News ‘at an All Time High’

President Donald Trump continued to condemn “fake news” on Twitter, accusing the media of getting the story wrong.

“Fake News is at an all time high. Where is their apology to me for all of the incorrect stories???” he wrote on Tuesday morning.

The president highlighted former Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s decision to get involved in Hillary Clinton’s FBI investigation and condemned the 9th Circuit Court for ruling against his travel ban.

But the majority of his criticism was for the media, recently reporting that Trump was thinking of firing special counsel Robert Mueller. More reporters mocked Trump’s on-camera cabinet meeting Monday in which they thanked the president for the opportunity to serve in the administration and gave an update on their progress.

“The Fake News Media has never been so wrong or so dirty,” he wrote. “Purposely incorrect stories and phony sources to meet their agenda of hate. Sad!”