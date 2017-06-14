Donald Trump says Shooter Died of Injuries; Praises ‘Heroic’ Capitol Police

President Donald Trump revealed that the shooter who attacked the Congressional Republican baseball practice had died of his injuries.

The gunman was reportedly James T. Hodgkinson, a 66-year-old Illinois man.

Trump announced the news during a statement to the press at the White House where he praised the heroism of two Capitol police officers who were shot during the attack.

“Many lives would have been lost, if not for the heroic actions of the two Capitol police officers who took down the gunman despite sustaining gunshot wounds during a very, very brutal assault,” he said.

The president specifically recognized House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who was wounded in the shooting, as a “patriot” and a “fighter.”

“Melania and I are grateful for the heroism and praying for the swift recovery of all victims,” Trump said.

He also paid tribute to the congressional aides, the members of congress, as well as the first responders.

“We may have our differences, but we do well in times like these to remember that everyone who serves in our nation’s Capitol is here because, above all, they love our country,” he said.

Trump called for unity, and urged Americans to pray for the victims.

“We can all agree that we are blessed to be Americans and that our children deserve to grow up in a nation of safety and piece and we are strongest when we are unified and when we work together for the common good,” he said.