Terry McAuliffe: ‘We Lose 93 Million Americans a Day to Gun Violence’

While speaking to reporters about the shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, Governor Terry McAuliffe (D) said now is not the time to talk gun control but we must admit “we lose 93 million Americans a day to gun violence.”

McAuliffe said, “This is not what today is about, but there are too many guns on the street.”

Speaking to reporters, he said, “We lose 93 million Americans a day to gun violence. I’ve long talked about this. Background checks, shutting down gun show loopholes. That’s not for today’s discussion, but it’s not just about politicians. We worry about this every day for all of our citizens.”

A reporter responded, “If it’s not for today then why are you bringing it up?”

McAuliffe responded by saying he talks about gun control “every day” because it is “a very serious issue.”

When questioned by a reporter that “93 million is a big number, did you mean to say 93 million?” McAuliffe responded, “93 million… 93 individuals a day.”

