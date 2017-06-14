Donald Trump and Melania Trump Pay Surprise Visit to Steve Scalise at Hospital

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump traveled to Medstar Washington Hospital Center to visit House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, after he was shot and wounded at the congressional baseball practice on Wednesday morning.

The president and the first lady traveled by motorcade to the hospital after celebrating the president’s 71st birthday with family members at the White House. Trump’s sons Eric Trump and Donald Jr. shared photos of themselves and their families at the White House to mark the occasion, as well as his daughter Ivanka Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The first couple brought flowers to Scalise according to White House staff, who is recovering from surgery after being shot in the hip. They also brought flowers to Capitol Police officer Crystal Griner who was wounded in the attack. Capitol police officer David Bailey was also wounded in the attack, as well as congressional staffer Zack Barth and lobbyist Matt Mika.

Earlier in the day Trump recognized Scalise as a friend, while commenting on the shooting that wounded five people at the baseball field.

“Congressman Scalise is a friend, and a very good friend,” he said. “He’s a patriot and he’s a fighter. He will recover from this assault. And, Steve, I want you to know that you have the prayers not only of the entire city behind you, but of an entire nation and, frankly, the entire world.”

According to a statement from the hospital, Scalise remains in critical condition after suffering injuries to his internal organs and severe bleeding.

After leaving the hospital, Trump shared a message on Twitter.

“Just left hospital. Rep. Steve Scalise, one of the truly great people, is in very tough shape – but he is a real fighter,” he wrote. “Pray for Steve!”