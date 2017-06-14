Report: James T. Hodgkinson, Shooting Suspect, Campaigned for Bernie Sanders

The Washington Post reports that James T. Hodgkinson, the suspect in the Alexandria shooting that wounded Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) and three others at a Republican baseball practice Wednesday morning campaigned for Bernie Sanders in the 2016 presidential election.

The Post and other outlets have identified the suspect as James T. Hodgkinson, a 66-year-old man from Belleville, IL who reportedly owns a home inspections business.

The Post‘s Robert Costa interviewed a man who says that he and Hodgkinson campaigned for Sanders in Iowa:

Charles Orear, 50, a restaurant manager from St. Louis, said in an interview Wednesday that he became friendly with James T. Hodgkinson, whom law enforcement officials identified as the shooter, during their work in Iowa on Sen. Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign. Orear said Hodgkinson was a passionate progressive and showed no signs of violence or malice toward others.

Hodgkinson had reportedly moved to Alexandria recently.

Authorities have not yet confirmed a motive for the shooting.

Sen. Sanders issued a statement Wednesday morning: “Our prayers go out for a full recovery of Rep. Scalise, the congressional aides and police officers who were injured. We’ve got to stop the violence”

