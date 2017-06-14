Live Updates: Rep. Steve Scalise Shot in Virginia During Baseball Practice

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) has been shot, according to multiple reports. Follow Breitbart News for live updates on the developing situation.

All times eastern:

8:46 AM — Second Congressman among the wounded, Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX):

#BREAKING TX Rep Roger Williams head of baseball caucus was hit and taken off in stretcher. Sen Jeff Flake was at bat — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 14, 2017

8:46 AM — Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-KY) account of the shootout:

Sen. Rand Paul recounts shooting: "I'm seeing shots skipping off of the warning track…at least 50 or 60 shots." https://t.co/9q855BQu5f pic.twitter.com/FR8VW0wJcv — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) June 14, 2017

8:45 AM —

Sen. Flake says Rep. Joe Barton's 10 year old son was there — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosaDC) June 14, 2017

8:35 AM — PA Republican suggests this attack could be linked to incitement from the left:

The inflammatory, hateful language has to stop. — Rep. Tim Murphy (@RepTimMurphy) June 14, 2017

8:34 AM — Statement from the President:

Donald Trump says he and Mike Pence are "deeply saddened by this tragedy." pic.twitter.com/3ueiaZPecV — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 14, 2017

8:34 AM —

Rand Paul on MSNBC says Scalise being there likely saved everyone because his presence (he's leadership) meant Capitol Police were there — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 14, 2017

Chilling from @RandPaul on MSNBC, thankful Capitol Police were present: "Had they not been there, it would have been a massacre." — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) June 14, 2017

8:33 AM — Audio of Rep. Mo Brooks describing the shootout:

Rep. Mo Brooks describes chaotic scene at congressional baseball practice shooting pic.twitter.com/2uDt5pAKg9 — Grabien (@GrabienMedia) June 14, 2017

8:30 AM —

Rand Paul says he thinks only senators were he and Sen. Jeff Flake, rest congressmen and staffers — Liz Goodwin (@lizcgoodwin) June 14, 2017

Rand Paul said after 1st shot there was a rapid succession of shots… saw Scalise shot but moving. “trying to drag himself through the dirt" — Sam Stein (@samsteinhp) June 14, 2017

Rand Paul said staffers were laying down and the shooter was hitting the dirt around them. — Sam Stein (@samsteinhp) June 14, 2017

8:28 AM — Michelle Moons: Contrary to earlier reports, Alexandria police have the shooter in custody.

UPDATE: Suspect is in custody and not a threat. PIO will be onscene shortly to share updates. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

8:25 AM — Breitbart’s Michelle Moons: CNN and Rep. Mo Brooks reporting that two Capitol Hill police officers were shot in addition to Scalise.

8:21 AM — Per Breitbart’s Charlie Spiering, CNN just broke from covering the shooting… to talk to Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) about the Russia investigation.

8:18 AM —

. @RepMoBrooks says that even though one of the officers shot in the leg, he still continued to defend his protectees. — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) June 14, 2017

. @RepMoBrooks "shooter starts coming around home plate where we are … security detail took him down." — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) June 14, 2017

8:16 AM — Sean Spicer tweets reaction statement from White House.

Both @POTUS & @VP are aware of the developing situation in Virginia. Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected. — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) June 14, 2017

8:12 AM — The shooter was reportedly killed after about ten minutes of exchanging gunfire with security officers. Other Republican lawmakers were present and presumably targeted.

Rep. Jeff Duncan tells me he is alright. He left just before the shooting, but may have possibly spoken to the shooter. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) June 14, 2017

.@mobrooksforsen used his belt as tourniquet to stop the bleeding of GOP Whip Steve Scalise. #BreakingNews — Sean Sullivan (@fmtalk1065) June 14, 2017

Fox News is now reporting that Sen. Lee says the shooter was shot by Scalise's security detail and is dead. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 14, 2017

Scalise shot in the hip. Expected to survive. Shooting began around 7:15. Gunman w/ rifle. Went on for ten minutes. Suspect shot by USCP — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) June 14, 2017

"He had crawled into the outfield, leaving a trail of blood." — Mo Brooks on Steve Scalise — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) June 14, 2017

8:11 AM — Photo of Scalise on a stretcher:

Fusillade près de Washington sur un terrain de baseball

Un membre du Congrès touché, apparemment à la hanche.

Le Majority Whip Steve Scalise pic.twitter.com/aKXX0ClzVU — Philippe Corbé (@PhilippeCorbe) June 14, 2017

8:09 AM — From Breitbart News’ Michelle Moons:

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) and multiple other aides were shot at a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia on Wednesday morning.

Approximately 50 shots were fired according to reporting from Fox and Friends.

BREAKING: House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise​ (R-LA), multiple others shot in Virginia pic.twitter.com/D76kbS3o4t — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 14, 2017

The news network reported that Scalise was shot in the hip and is expected to be alright. Multiple other aides were also shot.

There were conflicting reports as to whether the shooter was dead or alive and whether he had been taken into custody at the time of this report.

The Congressional baseball game is set for Thursday, June 15.