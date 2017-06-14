SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Live Updates: Rep. Steve Scalise Shot in Virginia During Baseball Practice

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), speaks to the media after attending the weekly House Republican Conference, at the Capitol Hill Club, December 6, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

by Breitbart News14 Jun 20170

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) has been shot, according to multiple reports. Follow Breitbart News for live updates on the developing situation.

All times eastern:

8:46 AM — Second Congressman among the wounded, Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX):

8:46 AM — Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-KY) account of the shootout:

8:45 AM —

8:35 AM — PA Republican suggests this attack could be linked to incitement from the left:

8:34 AM — Statement from the President:

8:34 AM —

8:33 AM — Audio of Rep. Mo Brooks describing the shootout:

8:30 AM —

8:28 AM — Michelle Moons: Contrary to earlier reports, Alexandria police have the shooter in custody.

8:25 AM — Breitbart’s Michelle Moons: CNN and Rep. Mo Brooks reporting that two Capitol Hill police officers were shot in addition to Scalise.

8:21 AM — Per Breitbart’s Charlie Spiering, CNN just broke from covering the shooting… to talk to Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) about the Russia investigation.

8:18 AM —

8:16 AM — Sean Spicer tweets reaction statement from White House.

8:12 AM — The shooter was reportedly killed after about ten minutes of exchanging gunfire with security officers. Other Republican lawmakers were present and presumably targeted.

8:11 AM — Photo of Scalise on a stretcher:

8:09 AM — From Breitbart News’ Michelle Moons:

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) and multiple other aides were shot at a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia on Wednesday morning.

Approximately 50 shots were fired according to reporting from Fox and Friends.

The news network reported that Scalise was shot in the hip and is expected to be alright. Multiple other aides were also shot.

There were conflicting reports as to whether the shooter was dead or alive and whether he had been taken into custody at the time of this report.

The Congressional baseball game is set for Thursday, June 15.

