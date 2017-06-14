President Donald Trump will Address the Nation After Steve Scalise Shooting

President Donald Trump will address the nation from the White House, hours after a gunman shot and wounded five people including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

Several members of congress and their staff were caught up in the attack as they were practicing for the upcoming Congressional baseball game, scheduled for tomorrow.

Trump will address the country at 11:30 a.m. from the Diplomatic room in the White House.

According to the White House, the president spoke with House Speaker Paul Ryan, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and Scalise’s wife and Chief of Staff. He also spoke with the Chief of the Capitol Police.

Francis Brooke, a staffer for Vice President Mike Pence was at the scene, as he is a coach on the Republican baseball team.