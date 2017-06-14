SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump will Address the Nation After Steve Scalise Shooting

trump
AP/Evan Vucci

by Charlie Spiering14 Jun 20170

President Donald Trump will address the nation from the White House, hours after a gunman shot and wounded five people including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

Several members of congress and their staff were caught up in the attack as they were practicing for the upcoming Congressional baseball game, scheduled for tomorrow.

Trump will address the country at 11:30 a.m. from the Diplomatic room in the White House.

According to the White House, the president spoke with House Speaker Paul Ryan, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and Scalise’s wife and Chief of Staff. He also spoke with the Chief of the Capitol Police.

Francis Brooke, a staffer for Vice President Mike Pence was at the scene, as he is a coach on the Republican baseball team.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.