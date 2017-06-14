Terry McAuliffe: Alexandria Shooting Proves We Have ‘Too Many Guns on the Street’

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe (D) responded to the news of the shooting in Alexandria by saying it proves we have “too many guns on the street.”

Breitbart News reported that at least four people were injured when a gunman opened fire on House and Senate members at a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, Wednesday morning.

Former New York Times assistant managing editor Jim Roberts quoted McAuliffe as saying: “There are too many guns on the street…we worry about this every day for all of our citizens,” and BuzzFeed DC editor Sarah Mimms tweeted:

VA Gov. McAuliffe: "We lose 93… people per day due to gun violence," mentions background checks, gun show loophole. — Sarah Mimms (@SarahMMimms) June 14, 2017

The “93 people” a day claim is a talking point shared by gun control proponents throughout the U.S. Everytown for Gun Safety, Moms Demand Action, Hillary Clinton, and similar groups and individuals have been making for years. They repeatedly state more than 90 people are killed by “gun violence” in America every day. But in reality, the number of people killed annually by homicidal firearm use is about a third of that figure.

Individuals like McAuliffe swell the number of deaths via “gun violence” by adding firearm-related suicides to homicides, more than doubling the number of people who are actually murdered with a firearm.

Interestingly enough, Mimms reported that McAuliffe first said “93 million people [are killed] per day,” but he corrected that statement.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of “Bullets with AWR Hawkins,” a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.