Car Thief Leads Police on Slow-Speed Chase Because He Can’t Drive Stick Shift

A car thief in Birmingham, Alabama, who led police on a slow-speed chase, later admitted that he never got past 30-miles-per-hour because he could not figure out how to use a manual transmission.

Jefferson County Chief Deputy Randy Christian told AL.com that the chase lasted 16 miles and only stopped when the transmission of the stolen vehicle finally conked out.

Police engaged in the slow-speed chase after reports came in that Randy Dewayne Vert had stolen a Kenworth T-300 flatbed delivery truck.

Officers arrested the 29-year-old Pinson resident, who now faces a list of charges, including resisting arrest and fleeing a police officer.

Vert was also charged with first-degree theft of property and reckless endangerment. He remains in the Jefferson County Jail with bonds amounting to $5,900.

Chief Deputy Christian joked that he was glad Vert could not figure out how to use the truck’s stick shift. “Thank God he couldn’t find second gear, the pursuit could have gotten all the way up to 35 mph,” the officer said.

