Panhandler Rejects Employer’s Job Offer Saying ‘I Make More Money Than Any of You’

A car dealer in Michigan had to resort to posting a sign to warn customers not to donate cash to a local panhandler after the vagrant rejected the businessman’s offer of a job.

The sign was posted after the vagrant told the employer that he wouldn’t take the job because begging brings in more money than his job would, Fox 59 reported.

The sign at the Brighton, Michigan, Honda Dealer warned customers to avoid the panhandler because he rejected a $10 per hour job offer.

“Please do not give anything to this panhandler,” the sign read. “We offered him a full-time job at $10 per hour. He said, ‘I make more than any of you,’ and he did not want the job. Please donate to a more worthy cause.”

What do you think of this sign posted at a Metro Detroit Honda dealership on Grand River? #panhandler #refusedwork https://t.co/k3wOaxexMc pic.twitter.com/9qjBYuixpJ — W.B.N. (@WindsorBN) June 14, 2017

The sign stayed posted until the Michigan State Police arrested the panhandler and his companion on Tuesday.

Police said the panhandlers were arrested for vagrancy and disorderly conduct but did not release their names because no charges were officially filed.

Witnesses said that they saw the pair panhandling in another location despite the arrest.

Felicia Tubbs, an employee at a nearby Shell Gas Station, told the media she saw the men sporting their own signs to counter the Honda dealer’s message.

One sign held by the vagrants read, “You can’t afford a one-bedroom apartment on $10 per hour.” The other one read, “The median income in Livingston County is $70,000.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com.