Shots Fired in Indiana at Truck Flying ‘Make America Great Again Flag’

Indiana State Police are reporting that a truck flying a “Make America Great Again” flag was fired upon while traveling down I-465 just outside Indianapolis.

Bullet holes were seen in a 2001 Dodge pick-up truck Tuesday after another motorist took offense at the Donald Trump-inspired flag flying from its bed. The truck was also flying an American flag, police say.

advertisement

Officials think that the shots were fired from another vehicle, a newer model, white, 4-door, Chevy Malibu, sporting a Louisiana license plate, according to Fox News.

The driver of the truck told police that the male driver of the Malibu drove up beside him in the eastbound lane, and waved a handgun out the window at him. The driver of the Malibu then reportedly fired several shots.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The driver of the Malibu is described as an African-American man about 23 years of age. His passenger was also a younger black man who had a sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

Anyone who may have witnessed the exchange or have information about the incident should call the Indiana State Police at 317-899-8577.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com.