Donald Trump: Steve Scalise in ‘Trouble’; ‘He’s Going to Be Okay, We Hope’

President Donald Trump told reporters that House Majority Whip Steve Scalise’s condition had worsened since surgery after he was shot and wounded at a congressional baseball practice on Wednesday.

“It’s been much more difficult than people even thought at the time,” Trump said solemnly at the White House. “It’s been — he’s in some trouble. He’s a great fighter, and he’s going to be okay, we hope.”

The president said he visited Scalise at the hospital and told the family that the entire country was praying for him.

He commented that Scalise’s tragedy may have brought some unity to the partisan climate in the country.

“Steve, in his own way, may have brought some unity to our long-divided country,” Trump said. “I have a feeling that Steve has made a great sacrifice, but there could be some unity being brought to our great country.”

Trump made his comments before signing an executive order to spark more skill training for jobs and apprenticeships in the economy.

He also praised the two Capitol Police officers who returned fire and were wounded after the shooter began shooting.

“They ran right into the fire,” he said. “They ran right into those guns and the bullets, and they saved a lot of lives.”

As the event concluded, Trump shared a spirit of unity with the media.

“[E]verybody in this room, including the reporters, God bless you,” he said as the people in the room laughed.

“God bless America,” he concluded.