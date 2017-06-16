Report: Dem Staffers Boo Trump at Unity Baseball Game

Thursday night’s Congressional Baseball Game was hailed as the ultimate sign of bipartisan unity, but dozens of Democrat staffers reportedly cursed, booed, and jeered when President Donald Trump appeared on the video screen at Nationals Park to deliver a message of unity.

According to a Washington Times report, the “staffers erupted into boos, jeers and even vulgar gesticulations” while Trump was saying, “you are showing the world we will not be intimidated by threats.” One person reportedly “shouted an expletive” at Trump while others even mocked the teams when they gathered near second base in prayer.

“As you all know tonight’s game has taken on a much deeper level of meaning, beyond anything that we would have thought,” Trump said in the video. “By playing tonight, you are showing the world that we will not be intimidated by threats, acts of violence, or assaults on our democracy.”

After House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) was shot Wednesday morning while practicing for the game with his fellow Republican teammates, leaders of both parties called for unity and civility.

Perhaps Democrats were just following their leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). The House Minority Leader ended the truce hours before the game when she accused Republicans of being “sanctimonious” for expressing concern about violent left-wing rhetoric that may have motivated the shooter, a rabid hater of President Donald Trump and Republicans. The shooter, James Hodgkinson, asked at least two Representatives whether the players on the baseball diamond were Republicans or Democrats before opening fire.

Capitol Police Special Agent David Bailey, who was shot while taking down the shooter with two other special agents to prevent what Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said would have otherwise been a massacre, threw out the first pitch.

Capitol Police Officer David Bailey — wounded in yesterday's attack — threw out tonight's first pitch. #CongressionalBaseballGame pic.twitter.com/68EpsNXFKM — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 16, 2017