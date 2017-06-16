SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

DOJ Warns Against Stories Attributed to Anonymous ‘Officials’

AP/Alex Brandon

by Michelle Moons16 Jun 20170

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein issued a stern warning on Thursday, urging caution in using “anonymous ‘officials’.”

The warning comes one day after a Washington Post story that cited five “anonymous” sources as the basis for a story claiming that FBI Russia election interference investigation special counsel Robert Mueller had also begun investigating President Donald Trump for possible obstruction of justice.

Trump tweeted in what appears to be a response to that story:

Rosenstein’s Thursday Department of Justice statement reads:

“Americans should exercise caution before accepting as true any stories attributed to anonymous ‘officials,’ particularly when they do not identify the country — let alone the branch or agency of government — with which the alleged sources supposedly are affiliated. Americans should be skeptical about anonymous allegations. The Department of Justice has a long-established policy to neither confirm nor deny such allegations.”

The Post report came very shortly after CNN revealed that three members of Mueller’s legal team on the Russia investigation have made donations almost exclusively to Democrats. Two of the three gave the maximum contributions to Hillary Clinton’s campaign in 2016.

The Trump Administration has suffered from leaks within its ranks from the early days. President Trump has continued to speak out against such leaks. The United Kingdom temporarily restricted sharing of certain intelligence information with the U.S. after someone leaked information regarding perpetrators of the Manchester Islamic terror attack.

Follow Michelle Moons on Twitter @MichelleDiana 

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x