Marco Rubio: President Trump Will Empower the People of Cuba, Not Communist Leaders

Florida Senator Marco Rubio praised Donald Trump for empowering the Cuban people by reversing some of former President Barack Obama’s diplomatic concessions with the Castro brothers.

“More than anything else this change empowers the people of Cuba … America is prepared to outstretch its hand and work with the people of Cuba, but we will not empower their oppressors,” Rubio said during an event in Florida to highlight Trump’s policy changes with Cuba.

Rubio joined Trump for an event in Florida to highlight Trump’s policy changes with Cuba, at a packed room at the Manuel Artime Theater in Miami.

“Less than a year and half ago, an American president landed in Havana, to outstretch his hand to a regime,” he said. “Today, a new president lands in Miami to reach out his hand to the people of Cuba.”

Rubio told the people gathered for the event that since Trump was elected, he repeatedly asked him how he could help the people of Cuba.

“He has not faltered in that committment,” Rubio said.

Trump was also gracious while discussing his former campaign rival for the Republican presidential nomination, calling him a “tough competitor.”

“He is tough! Man! He is tough and he is good!” Trump said.