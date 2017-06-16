SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Rasmussen Tracking Poll: Donald Trump Reaches 50 Percent Approval

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

by Charlie Spiering16 Jun 20170

President Donald Trump’s approval numbers are ticking up after taking a hit from news of the ongoing Russia investigation and media outcry.

Friday’s Rasmussen Reports: Daily Presidential Tracking Poll shows that 50 percent of likely voters now approve of President Trump’s performance in office.

The president’s approval numbers are moving back up after they fell to a low of 42 percent in April. He took office in January with a high of 59 percent.

The president celebrated the news on his Twitter account on Friday after taking off for a trip to Florida to announce a new policy on Cuba:

