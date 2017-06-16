Donald Trump Continues Twitter War on Russia Probe, ‘Fake News’ Media

President Donald Trump continued his war on the “fake news” media and the Russia investigation, despite feeble attempts to promote a new era of bi-partisanship in Washington, D.C.

“I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director!” Trump wrote on Twitter, apparently referring to his Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Rosenstein was the author of the memo that made the case for Comey’s firing, and now leads the Russia investigation after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the investigation.

The Washington Post released another report featuring sources close to former FBI director Robert Mueller’s special prosecution of the Russian investigation, saying that the investigation has expanded into Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner’s business dealings.

“After 7 months of investigations & committee hearings about my ‘collusion with the Russians,’ nobody has been able to show any proof,” Trump wrote Friday morning. “Sad!”

Trump also criticized the change in focus of the investigation on Thursday, saying that it was run by “some very bad and conflicted people!”

“They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story,” Trump wrote.

The media have focused intently on Trump’s tweets, accusing him of damaging the “new tone” of civility in Washington after the shooting at the Republican congressional baseball practice.

“The Fake News Media hates when I use what has turned out to be my very powerful Social Media – over 100 million people!” Trump tweeted. “I can go around them.”

Trump accused the media of hypocrisy, pointing out that Hillary Clinton was never accused of trying to obstruct justice even though she had her staff smash her private email devices with a sledgehammer.

“Crooked H[illary] destroyed phones w/ hammer, ‘bleached’ emails, & had husband meet w/AG days before she was cleared- & they talk about obstruction?” he asked in disbelief. “Why is [it] that Hillary Clintons [sic] family and Dems dealings with Russia are not looked at, but my non-dealings are?”