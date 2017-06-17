Armed Citizen Who Captured Georgia Cop Killers: ‘I Loaded Every Weapon I Could’

The Rutherford County, Tennessee, resident who captured Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose, the suspected Georgia cop killers on Thursday, said, “I loaded every weapon I could” after becoming aware of a high-speed chase and “gunfire on nearby Interstate 24.”

The resident, 35-year-old Patrick Hale, had just loaded his family into the car to get out of the path of the killers when they walked upon him.

According to the Tennessean, Hale saw the two men cross a fence “about three hundred yards away from his back door.” He said, “I prayed like I have never prayed before.” He then backed out of the driveway with a gun “on him” and his family in the car. While backing up, he realized the men had already closed the distance and were waving frantically, trying to get him stop.

He slowed and said the two convicts reached his driveway, then “started to surrender.”

Hale said:

I began to slowly back up as they came closer. At that point, I realized I had two ex-cons wanted for murder who just shot at law enforcement and nothing to lose. And for some reason, they started to surrender and lay down on their stomachs on my concrete driveway. If that doesn’t make you believe in Jesus Christ, I don’t know what will.

Hale called 911 and said deputies arrived within three minutes.

Holly Morelock, who works in the area in which Hale lives, said, “I feel like it was a good thing. When you mess around out here in the county, most of us here have carry permits and carry (weapons). And it’s our job to protect our families and our homes.”

Speaking of Patrick Hale and his family, Morelock said, “And I’m very proud of the family … because they didn’t just turn around and mind their own business. They did what they had to do to protect everybody else around.”

