Ethics Office Releases 98-Page Donald Trump Financial Disclosure Report

The U.S. Office of Government Ethics released President Donald Trump’s ethics disclosure form on Friday, showing all of the financial interests he had before taking office as President of the United States.

The massive form shows income from nearly 200 different sources, including golf properties, hotels, real estate, and book deals. The president also made money from his Screen Actors Guild pension from his television show, The Apprentice, as well as the Miss Universe pageant. The disclosure also shows that Trump had multiple investments in Fortune 500 companies, including tech, financial, aerospace, auto, and banking companies.

advertisement

The report shows that Trump held positions on 565 different businesses, corporations, LLCs, and trusts outside the United States government throughout his time in the private sector — many of them with Trump’s name. Although some of his business positions had already expired, the president terminated all positions after taking office in January 2017, according to the form.

Trump turned his company over to his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump to run in his absence.

“President Trump welcomed the opportunity to voluntarily file his personal financial disclosure form,” read a statement issued by the White House. “While this filing is voluntary (as no report was due until May 2018), it has been certified by the Office of Government Ethics pursuant to its normal procedures.”