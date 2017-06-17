A Sarasota, Florida, homeowner attacked armed robbery suspects with a machete, not only stopping the robbery, but disarming the suspects.

The incident occurred on the homeowner’s porch and was caught on a security camera.

According to Daily Mail, three suspects entered the homeowner’s covered porch, “armed with a crowbar, a machete and a shotgun.” The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said the homeowner “feared for his life,” so he retreated to his home’s interior and retrieved a machete for self-defense.

The SCSO said they first received a call about “a suspicious person armed with a rifle, at a home in the 2100 block of Dodge Avenue.” As deputies sped to the scene, they received a second call “indicating that the homeowner disarmed the suspect and was holding him until law enforcement arrived”:

SCSO arrested Alen Beltran-Vazquez, Angel Cabrera-Basulto, and Ronier Jauregui-Lorente and charged them for their alleged “attempt to rob the victim.” Deputies also arrested Jorge Valido-Leyva and Roberto Salcedo-Balanza, claiming they were waiting outside the home in the car and had taken part in planning the failed robbery. They “face two counts each of Principal to Armed Robbery.”

The suspect who possessed the shotgun faces additional charges for “possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.”

