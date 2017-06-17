Main Street Patriots organized a protest at CNN headquarters in Atlanta on Saturday to speak out against what they consider fake news reported by the outlet and other media organizations across the country, particularly when reporting on President Donald Trump.

Debbie Dooley, co-founder of the Patriots and also a founding Tea Party activist, said at the rally that Trump supporters need to show the country that they are “just as motivated and passionate” about the president as those who oppose him.

advertisement

“Expect that we are peaceful and law-abiding citizens,” Dooley said.

Bikers for Trump 2020 also showed up to support the fake news protest.

Founder Chris Cox said CNN and other liberal media outlets are guilty of “journalistic malpractice on a daily basis.”

One woman at the rally said she came as a legal immigrant from El Salvador when she was nine years old.

“As an immigrant to this country I hate that they’re ripping our Constitution by the way they are treating our president,” she said. “This is an awesome country.”

“We are a beacon of light and freedom to the rest of the world,” the woman declared.

Another man said the hateful rhetoric toward the president and conservatives can lead to incidents like the one on Wednesday when a man opened fired on congressional Republicans as they held a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia. Capitol Police killed the gunman, but House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) remains in critical condition in a local hospital after multiple surgeries for his injuries.

“They’re spreading fake news across the country, and we’re seeing the results of it,” a man at the rally said.