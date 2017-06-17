State Supreme Court Rules Mississippi Judge Can Call Herself ‘JudgeCutie’

The Mississippi State Supreme Court ruled that a county court judge can call herself by the nickname “JudgeCutie” in one of the fastest decisions the court has made in years.

After justices had heard arguments for two days, the court ruled to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the state Commission on Judicial Performance against Gay Polk-Payton that stated she was using her profession as a judge with her online presence as a means of promoting herself as a musical performer and motivational speaker, the Associated Press reported.

The complaint stated that Polk-Payton’s online profile contained her opinions about what she thought of her profession as a Forrest County justice court judge, such as wearing her judge’s robe in a photo that graced the cover of a book about all her social media posts.

Polk-Payton’s attorney, Oliver Diaz, argued before the Mississippi State Supreme Court that other judges used names that others might not consider as dignified, such as Judge Noah “Soggy” Sweat.

Sweat served as a circuit court judge from 1966 to 1974.

Diaz said the commission unfairly targeted her client because she was a woman.

“It was a frivolous filing,” Diaz said of the complaint.

Court documents say “JudgeCutie” was inspired by the TV judge “Judge Judy.”

Justices said Polk-Payton did not violate the Mississippi Code of Judicial Conduct, the Daily Mail reported.

Justice court judges in the state of Mississippi are elected to their positions and work on a part-time basis. These judges preside over cases in small claims court of $3,500 or less, misdemeanor criminal cases, and traffic violations that take place outside city boundaries.