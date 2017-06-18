Elizabeth Warren to President Trump: ‘Donald, You Ain’t Seen Nasty Yet’

On Friday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) stood on an empty New York stage, reading excerpts from her latest book, This Fight is Our Fight: The Battle to Save America’s Middle Class, and could hardly restrain her excitement while reading what sounded like a warning for President Donald Trump: “Donald, you ain’t seen nasty yet.”

Warren was reportedly reading some of her favorite anti-Trump signs from the nationally-coordinated Women’s March in Boston, Massachusetts, when she said, “And only one more because I have to discipline myself on this. This is a good sign: ‘Donald, you ain’t seen nasty yet.'”

The phrase “nasty woman,” quickly became a slogan after Trump uttered the phrase during the final presidential debate following Hillary Clinton’s remarks that she would raise taxes on the rich in order to pay for the nation’s mounting debt. “My Social Security payroll contribution will go up, as will Donald’s, assuming he can’t figure out how to get out of it,” Clinton said at the time. Trump moved into his microphone and said in response, “such a nasty woman.”

Warren was speaking at The Town Hall, a New York City-based performance space Friday evening. Those who chose to watch Warren read portions from her book and answer questions, instead of attending a rendition of Julius Caesar in which President Trump is killed off, could have paid $45-$50 per ticket to do so.

Another one of her favorite signs was reportedly, “women’s rights are not up for grabs.” In a video, she can be seen saying, “What Donald Trump and the Republican majority in the House and the Senate want to do to us, is they want to deliver the knockout blow to the middle class.”

Trump’s Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin — a longtime donor to the Democratic Party — has stated that Trump’s tax plan is meant to help the middle class and strengthen free market competition.

The far-left senator and former Harvard law professor went on to say, “The character of a nation is not the character of its president. The character of a nation is the character of its people.”

Warren read a paragraph from her book that documented her emotion from the Women’s March in the state she represents. “As I marched in Boston with tens of thousands of others that day, I had no illusions. I knew it would be a hard fight. I knew there would be dark moments. But I knew that we had tens of millions of people with us, and this fight would be our fight.”

Warren, who has said she won’t run for president in 2020, recently said she hopes Republicans would “leave their bodies to science” because she “would like to cut them open.”

During a 2010 debate about proposals about how to fix the financial system, Warren said if a bill for “a stronger consumer agency” was not a possibility, she would choose “no agency at all and plenty of blood and teeth left on the floor.”

One year later, in an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Warren said, “And I have thrown rocks at people that I think are in the wrong.” She added, “I’ve done it before, I’ve continued to do it, and I’m going to do it in the future.”

Adelle Nazarian is a politics and national security reporter for Breitbart News. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.