LGBT Rights Groups Slam Trump Admin Father’s Day Event with Traditional Marriage Advocates

Gay rights advocates have condemned the Trump education department for inviting groups that advocate for one man-one woman marriage to a Father’s Day event.

GLAAD and the Human Rights Campaign, which claim to be “inclusive,” slammed The U.S. Education Department for inviting Family Research Council (FRC) and Focus on the Family — groups that support traditional marriage – to participate in a panel at a Father’s Day event, reports Politico. The panel focused on how faith-based organizations can help fathers to become more involved in their children’s education.

advertisement

“To provide a taxpayer-funded platform for these organizations is outrageous,” the Human Rights Campaign said. “Families in this country are increasingly diverse, and include those with same-sex parents, and those led by single parents.”

In a press release, GLAAD referred to FRC and Focus on the Family as “anti-LGBT hate groups.”

This #PrideMonth, learn how you can join @glaad's initiative to accelerate acceptance and end hate. https://t.co/tKQwKFcUVY — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) June 16, 2017

“Anti-LGBTQ organizations have no place in government business and school-based discrimination against LGBTQ students must never be ignored or silenced,” said GLAAD president Sarah Kate Ellis. “Our children deserve to learn in a place that’s inclusive and open to their needs, and that’s at risk should an unqualified person run the Department of Education.”

Both groups said that, by inviting FRC and Focus on the Family to the Father’s Day event, U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was revealing herself as espousing anti-LGBT sentiment.

With Father's Day around the corner, it's a perfect time to remember the important role men play in our kid's lives. https://t.co/qJ4e4Wk1wV — Focus on the Family (@FocusFamily) June 16, 2017

During his discussion, FRC’s John Mendez talked about how faith-based organizations can partner with local schools to involve fathers more often in their children’s education.

“As a Hispanic pastor, he understands the importance – particularly in minority communities – of involving fathers in every aspect of their children’s lives,” writes FRC president Tony Perkins. “Despite what some people would have you believe, dads aren’t just an optional accessory.”

According to Politico, the National Parent Teacher Association (PTA) also dropped out of the event after learning FRC and Focus on the Family were involved.

“As far as I’m concerned, promoting fatherhood isn’t a Republican issue or a Democratic issue — it’s an American issue,” Perkins continues. “When we support dads, we’re not just giving kids a better shot at life; we’re improving it for us all. We applaud the Department of Education for putting the spotlight for academic success where it belongs – at home.”