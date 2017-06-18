SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Deputies: Man Armed with ‘Assault Rifle’ Allegedly Threatens Ex-Girlfriend, She Kills Him

by AWR Hawkins18 Jun 20170

Deputies with Florida’s Pasco County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) say a woman killed her ex-boyfriend after he allegedly threatened her and showed up at her house with an “assault rifle.”

The incident occurred Saturday just before 10:30 pm.

According to Fox 13 News,  law enforcement officials said 45-year-old Frank Harrison had “previously threatened his ex-girlfriend,” 38-year-old Alejandria Guinn.

When Guinn saw Harrison approaching the house, she allegedly opened the door and shot him to death before he could make entry.

WFTS reports the PCSO’s preliminary report described the shooting as “self-defense,” and Ms. Guinn was not arrested.

 

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins. a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.

 

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x