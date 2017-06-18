Deputies: Man Armed with ‘Assault Rifle’ Allegedly Threatens Ex-Girlfriend, She Kills Him

Deputies with Florida’s Pasco County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) say a woman killed her ex-boyfriend after he allegedly threatened her and showed up at her house with an “assault rifle.”

The incident occurred Saturday just before 10:30 pm.

According to Fox 13 News, law enforcement officials said 45-year-old Frank Harrison had “previously threatened his ex-girlfriend,” 38-year-old Alejandria Guinn.

When Guinn saw Harrison approaching the house, she allegedly opened the door and shot him to death before he could make entry.

WFTS reports the PCSO’s preliminary report described the shooting as “self-defense,” and Ms. Guinn was not arrested.

