A new Rasmussen poll shows that most Americans still regard fatherhood as a man’s most important duty.

In this Rasmussen survey, 70 percent of adults agree with the statement that “being a father as the most important role for a man to fill in today’s role.” The online survey of 1,000 American adults took place June 14–15. It has a 95 percent confidence interval, and a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percent.

The polling company’s article discussing its survey does not provide a comparison for previous years’ data, so it is not clear how these attitudes have changed—if at all—from before modern social debates on the issues implicating by the term “father.”

Ken Klukowski is senior legal editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @kenklukowski.