President Trump’s Father’s Day Proclamation: Dads Have Responsibility to ‘Instill in Us Core Values’

Trump also said children should thank their father for the “sacrifices” he has made for them.

“Father’s Day is a special occasion that reminds us to pause and thank the men in our lives who have taken on the responsibility of raising children. As sons and daughters, we recognize the love they have given and the sacrifices they have made, and we celebrate the indispensable role fathers play in our lives and communities.

“Fathers have the ability and responsibility to instill in us core values we carry into adulthood. The examples they set and the lessons they impart about hard work, dedication to family, faith in God, and believing in ourselves establish the moral foundation for success that allows us to live up to our full potential. We remember those fatherly moments big and small throwing a baseball, writing an essay, driving a car, walking down the aisle that have shaped us, and we thank our dads for being there with a helping hand and an open heart.

Day in and day out, fathers put their children first, creating loving and supportive environments. Whether by birth, adoption, or foster care, today we honor the incredible fathers in our lives for all they have done and continue to do for us. Fathers inspire us to better ourselves and to be men and women of outstanding character. We recommit ourselves as individuals, families, and communities to promoting and supporting fatherhood, and take this day to express our love and appreciation for fathers across our country.”