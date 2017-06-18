A person in a van has mowed down several people on a London street near a well-known mosque in Finsbury Park.

Witnesses report that a man was detained by police.

London’s Metropolitan Police issued the following statement after the attack: “Police were called just after 0020hrs 18 June to reports of a vehicle in collision with pedestrians. Officers are on scene with other emergency services. There are a number of casualties being worked on at the scene. There has been one person arrested. Enquiries continue.”

The mosque had just let out after taraweeh — special, hour-long Ramadan prayers.

The salafist Finsbury Park mosque has previously been in the news as having been the home of famed hate preacher Abu Hamza Al Masri, as well as having 9/11 attacker Zacarias Moussaoui and shoe bomber Richard Reid as attendees.

In recent years the mosque has changed its management team and has not been mentioned in connection with any recent terror plots.

London Ambulance Service Deputy Director of Operations, Kevin Bate said: “We were called at 12.15am to reports of a road traffic collision at Seven Sisters Road.

“We have sent a number of ambulance crews, advance paramedics and specialist responses teams to the scene. An advance trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance has also been dispatched by car.

“We are working closely with other members of the emergency services at the scene.

“Our priority is to assess the level and nature of injuries and ensure those in the most need are treated first and taken to hospital.

“More information will follow when we have it.”

According to the Daily Mail: “More than ten pedestrians were hit by a white van driver who veered onto a pavement near a renowned north London mosque, according to reports.

“Several people were reportedly hurt after the van ploughed into a crowd outside Finsbury Park Mosque, where hate cleric Abu Hamza once preached, as they finished Ramadan evening prayers called taraweeh.

“Eyewitnesses reported seeing bystanders wrestle the suspect to the floor and pin him down until officers arrived.”

The incident comes after several terror attackers in Europe used vans and trucks to attack people.