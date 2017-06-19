Donald Trump Unleashes Twitter Support for Karen Handel

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to support Republican congressional candidate Karen Handel on Monday, just hours before voters in Georgia go to the polls.

“Karen Handel’s opponent in #GA06 can’t even vote in the district he wants to represent because he doesn’t even live there!” Trump scoffed on Twitter about Democrat candidate Jon Ossoff. “He wants to raise taxes and kill healthcare.”

Trump urged voters to vote for Handel during the last day of campaigning. The election is Tuesday.

Handel is running to succeed Tom Price, who left office to work as the Secretary for Health and Human Services for the Trump administration.

Polling shows the two candidates locked in a statistical tie as Republicans and Democrats have spent roughly $50 million on the race.

A loss for Handel will be interpreted by the media as a sign that Trump’s agenda is no longer supported by the American people who elected him.

Handel also recently welcomed House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy to campaign for her, as well as House Speaker Paul Ryan.

The group “Bikers for Trump” was also recently spotted in Georgia campaigning for Handel.