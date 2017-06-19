Fox News Anchor Eric Bolling Considering Senate Run Against Establishment Republican

Fox News anchor Eric Bolling has revealed that he is considering a primary challenge against a sitting Republican senator who he believes is not sufficiently conservative.

Bolling, who currently hosts “The Fox News Specialists,” which was launched in the wake of Bill O’Reilly’s departure from the network, told Politico in a phone interview that “when the lights go down on the TV career” he would consider launching a primary challenge against a Republican in the South, despite having signed a new long-term contract with the network.

In recent times, Bolling has become known for his tough-talking monologues entitled ‘Wake Up America.’

“They’re really right wing, hard-core conservative commentaries and I think this is what my brand personally is all about, but this is an opportunity to get that voice out there stronger,” said Bolling. “A lot of Republicans run as conservatives only to be elected, and we find out they’re not conservative at all.”

Although a long time supporter of the president, Bolling remains critical of some aspects of the new administration’s agenda, including a potential border adjustment tax, health care reform, as well as his brief intervention in Syria.

“I don’t go anywhere near an import fee for products, I’m against that. I’m not in favor of getting involved in the Middle Eastern wars unless our allies or troops are getting threatened, and there are places where we’re getting involved like Syria that I don’t think we should. I don’t love the health care plan they’re putting together but I like the fact he’s using the health care savings and applying it to tax reform.”

Bolling’s upcoming book, “The Swamp: Washington’s Murky Pool of Corruption and Cronyism and How Trump Can Drain It,” is released later this month.

