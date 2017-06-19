Jared Kushner Speaks at White House Tech Summit

White House senior advisor Jared Kushner spoke at the opening of the widely-publicized tech summit, praising the private sector for coming to the White House to discuss policy and tech solutions.

The group would take on “some of the country’s biggest challenges” in government during the four-hour meeting and promote changes to to make it function more effectively.

“Together we have set ambitious goals and empowered interagency teams to tackle our objectives,” he said. “It’s working and it’s very exciting.”

Kushner appeared eager to promote change in government, saying that he was warned that the federal bureaucracy would resist his efforts.

“So far I have found exactly the opposite,” he explained.

“Our goal here is simple. We are here to improve the day to day lives of the average citizen. That’s a core promise and we are keeping it,” he said.

According to a White House official, the team will discuss a number of tech issues with the group of 18 different tech CEOs including cloud computing, cybersecurity, and big data. The team will also discuss government and private sector partnerships and H1-B Visas.