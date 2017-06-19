Sheriff: Fleeing Burglar Shoots Back Into Home, Kills Accomplice Running Behind Him

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said a burglar fleeing a female resident turned around and shot “back into the house,” striking his burglary accomplice in the head and killing him on the spot.

According to The Telegraph, the two suspects were running one behind the other. The one in the lead had the gun and the one following had a television set that he dropped after being startled by the female homeowner.

The suspect who was shot “died in the threshold of the woman’s front door.”

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) released a statement on the incident:

Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to 152 Bradstone Circle just before 10:00 a.m. Monday morning in reference to a person shot. When deputies arrived they found a black male just inside the front door of the home with a gunshot wound to the head. The male was fatally wounded and pronounced dead at the scene. The male, discovered to be a suspect in the burglary, was with another black male that had forced the front door of the home open and entered the home. The resident was home and was startled by the intruders. She yelled at them and the two suspects ran towards the front door. As the suspects ran towards the front door, one suspect dropped a television that he was carrying. The second suspect turned and fired a shot, with a gun he was carrying, back into the house, striking the first suspect that dropped the television.

BCSO identified the suspect who died on scene as “41-year-old James Robert Young Jr.”

The female resident was not injured.

