VIDEO: Wisconsin Woman Allegedly Sets House on Fire, Killing Elderly Man

A Wisconsin woman set a house on fire that killed an elderly man Friday, according to video footage of the incident.
The video shows the woman pouring gasoline into a window of a house in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to set it ablaze. The window becomes engulfed in flames as the woman walks away.
A woman jumps from another window to safety while a group of young men try to knock down a door to rescue people trapped inside.
The New York Post reports Willie Greer, 72, died in the blaze.
Police say they have arrested a 39-year-old woman in connection with the house fire and her case will go before the Milwaukee District Attorney’s Office in a few days. Police did not clarify whether the woman arrested was the one in the video.
The suspect’s family said Saturday that a fight with a boyfriend brought about the alleged arson, adding that the man in question lived there but was not believed to be home at the time of the fire, WITI reported.
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.