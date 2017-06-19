White House Looking for Press Secretary to Replace Sean Spicer at Podium

`Senior White House aides and press secretary Sean Spicer are searching for a new face at the White House podium, according to several reports.

Both reports signal that Spicer wants to move into a more senior communications role, shifting the daily banter with the press to a new face.

“We have sought input from many people as we look to expand our communications operation,” deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement to Bloomberg. “As he did in the beginning, Sean Spicer is managing both the communications and press office.”

Spicer and White House chief of staff Reince Priebus reached out to Laura Ingraham to discuss a possible position, according to Politico. Daily Mail editor David Martosko was not interviewed, according to Bloomberg.

Politico reports that Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle is no longer interested in the position and few serious prospects for the position have surfaced in the process.