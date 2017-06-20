SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Chelsea Clinton Scolds Steve Bannon for ‘Fat-Shaming’ Sean Spicer

Chelsea Clinton, Steve Bannon, and Sean Spicer.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP; Mark Wilson/Getty, Win McNamee/Getty; BNN Edit

by Adam Shaw20 Jun 20170

A grouchy Chelsea Clinton took issue Tuesday with a joke reportedly made by White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon — accusing him of ‘fat-shaming’ White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

The former first daughter, who is definitely not running for political office anytime soon, was reacting to a report in the Atlantic about the scaling back of White House press briefings. The article included a text message Bannon sent to a reporter asking why fewer briefings were being held on-camera.

“Sean got fatter,” Bannon reportedly quipped.

The response did not sit well with Clinton 3.0, who accused the White House of “using fat shaming to justify increased opacity.” She also noted that the year is 2017 — just in case any of her followers weren’t sure.

When Breitbart News’ Senior White House Correspondent Charlie Spiering suggested Bannon may have been making a joke, it didn’t make things any better — with Clinton repeating her sentence again….and the year.

When another commentator suggested the tweet was a “PR-managed response from the humor-impaired left,” Clinton assured him that the response was indeed from her, as she was standing in line “@Starbucks.”

It was not immediately clear what drink Chelsea ordered while @Starbucks. She also did not say what year it is.

Adam Shaw is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in New York. Follow Adam on Twitter: @AdamShawNY

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x