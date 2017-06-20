Chelsea Clinton Scolds Steve Bannon for ‘Fat-Shaming’ Sean Spicer

A grouchy Chelsea Clinton took issue Tuesday with a joke reportedly made by White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon — accusing him of ‘fat-shaming’ White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

The former first daughter, who is definitely not running for political office anytime soon, was reacting to a report in the Atlantic about the scaling back of White House press briefings. The article included a text message Bannon sent to a reporter asking why fewer briefings were being held on-camera.

“Sean got fatter,” Bannon reportedly quipped.

The response did not sit well with Clinton 3.0, who accused the White House of “using fat shaming to justify increased opacity.” She also noted that the year is 2017 — just in case any of her followers weren’t sure.

The White House using fat shaming to justify increased opacity. 2017. https://t.co/pWqupoAOXu — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 20, 2017

When Breitbart News’ Senior White House Correspondent Charlie Spiering suggested Bannon may have been making a joke, it didn’t make things any better — with Clinton repeating her sentence again….and the year.

Oh ok. So using fat shaming to avoid answering questions about increasing opacity. Got it. 2017. https://t.co/RbUSc6ipZS — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 20, 2017

When another commentator suggested the tweet was a “PR-managed response from the humor-impaired left,” Clinton assured him that the response was indeed from her, as she was standing in line “@Starbucks.”

Hi Jim! Just me as I was standing in line @Starbucks earlier. Fat shaming isn't a joke I find funny. Ever. https://t.co/cKIJR3UDnl — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 20, 2017

It was not immediately clear what drink Chelsea ordered while @Starbucks. She also did not say what year it is.

