Donald Trump Congratulates Karen Handel for ‘Big Win’ in Georgia

President Donald Trump congratulated Republican candidate Karen Handel for winning her Congressional election in Georgia on Tuesday.

“Congratulations to Karen Handel on her big win in Georgia 6th,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Fantastic job, we are all very proud of you!”

The president had dinner with Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen at his residence Tuesday evening before returning to the White House.

Trump appeared to be watching the election results closely, at one point acknowledging that “things are looking great for Karen H!”

The president celebrated the massive victory late into the night at the White House.

“Well, the Special Elections are over and those that want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN are 5 and O!” he wrote on Twitter just before midnight. “All the Fake News, all the money spent = 0”

He also thanked Fox News for acknowledging the “huge win” for Republicans and his presidency.

Handel won the seat vacated by Rep. Tom Price, who joined the Trump administration as the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Handel also thanked Trump during her victory speech in Georgia, prompting chants of “TRUMP!” in the audience.