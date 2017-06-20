Georgia Special Election Livewire** Democrat Ossoff Versus Republican Handel

The polls have closed in Georgia’s Sixth Congressional district for the special election between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel.

The special election has turned out to be the most expensive in U.S. history, with each side pouring in tens of millions of dollars to back their particular candidate as Democrats see a potential momentum-shifter and Republicans see an opportunity to hold off the left once and for all in the era of President Donald Trump.

President Trump has urged his supporters in Georgia to turn out in a series of Tweets, including one on Tuesday morning:

KAREN HANDEL FOR CONGRESS. She will fight for lower taxes, great healthcare strong security-a hard worker who will never give up! VOTE TODAY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2017

The race comes in a district left open by former Rep. Tom Price (R-GA), who vacated the seat when he became President Trump’s Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary. President Trump won the traditionally Republican district narrowly in November against Democrat Hillary Rodham Clinton.

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News the day before the election, Handel told senior editor Joel Pollak that she expects to win. “There has definitely been a significant bias from the local media like nothing like I have ever experienced,” Handel said. “But I intend to have the last laugh when I win tomorrow.” Ossoff, in an interview on election day with CNN, called Handel a “career politician” and contrasted that with himself who he says is “a fresh voice who wants to work across the aisle to get things done to grow our economy, work to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for women and folks with pre-existing conditions.” Ossoff also said “clearly there is a lot of national interest,” but that he will “leave it to the pundits–the folks at CNN–to assess the national implications.” Final polls in the district have shown a race that has come down to the wire, and it remains to be seen who won.

Now, as of 7 p.m. ET in the suburban Atlanta district, the polls have closed. Follow along with Breitbart News in this livewire as the results will begin trickling in soon.

UPDATE 7:01 P.M.

And we are live, the polls are closed in Georgia. Since Ossoff does not actually live in the district, he could not do what Handel did today in the special election where both are candidates: Vote.

For what it’s worth, too, rainstorms in the Atlanta area may have affected election day turnout for both candidates:

Georgia 6th: How the rain could affect turnout for Ossoff, Handel https://t.co/WegtgdiGbF — Jim Galloway (@politicalinsidr) June 20, 2017