GOP Rep. Babin: Concealed Carry for Me but Not for Thee

On June 20, Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX-36) put forward legislation that will allow members of Congress to carry gun for self-defense “in nearly every conceivable scenario.”

Meanwhile, average Americans have been waiting since January 3, 2017, for Congress to get behind Rep. Richard Hudson’s (R-NC-8) national reciprocity legislation so concealed carry permit holders from one state can legally possess carry their guns in every state for self-defense.

Babin’s office announced the legislation, titled “Bill to Enhance Safety and Protection of Members of Congress.”

The bill would:

Allow all Members of Congress to have the ability to attempt to qualify for a concealed carry permit – either through their home state or a training program created by the United States Capitol Police (USCP).

Give the USCP the discretion in determining the training, licensing and parameters of use

Direct the USCP to grant Members of Congress the ability to concealed carry in nearly every conceivable scenario – including federal parks and buildings, the national mall, to and from their offices, at schools and military bases – with only a few limited restrictions. These would include National Special Security Events, other areas under the direct jurisdiction of the Secret Service and commercial airliners.

– with only a few limited restrictions. These would include Permit the training and certification to be paid for out of the Member’s Representational Allowance (MRA).

Supersede any other federal or state law regarding concealed carry.

Babin’s legislation would even open “areas under the director jurisdiction….[of] commercial airliners” to Congressional members. Yet under the current patchwork of concealed carry laws, average Americans with a concealed carry permit from Arizona or Idaho commit a criminal act if they carry a gun for self-defense in California. If they have a permit from Arkansas, Florida, or Kentucky, they commit a crime by carrying a gun for self-defense in Illinois.

