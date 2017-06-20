GOP Rep. Babin: Concealed Carry for Me but Not for Thee

On June 20, Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX-36) put forward legislation that will allow members of Congress to carry gun for self-defense “in nearly every conceivable scenario.”
Meanwhile, average Americans have been waiting since January 3, 2017, for Congress to get behind Rep. Richard Hudson’s (R-NC-8) national reciprocity legislation so concealed carry permit holders from one state can legally possess carry their guns in every state for self-defense.
Babin’s office announced the legislation, titled “Bill to Enhance Safety and Protection of Members of Congress.”
The bill would:
- Allow all Members of Congress to have the ability to attempt to qualify for a concealed carry permit – either through their home state or a training program created by the United States Capitol Police (USCP).
- Give the USCP the discretion in determining the training, licensing and parameters of use
- Direct the USCP to grant Members of Congress the ability to concealed carry in nearly every conceivable scenario – including federal parks and buildings, the national mall, to and from their offices, at schools and military bases – with only a few limited restrictions. These would include National Special Security Events, other areas under the direct jurisdiction of the Secret Service and commercial airliners.
- Permit the training and certification to be paid for out of the Member’s Representational Allowance (MRA).
- Supersede any other federal or state law regarding concealed carry.
Babin’s legislation would even open “areas under the director jurisdiction….[of] commercial airliners” to Congressional members. Yet under the current patchwork of concealed carry laws, average Americans with a concealed carry permit from Arizona or Idaho commit a criminal act if they carry a gun for self-defense in California. If they have a permit from Arkansas, Florida, or Kentucky, they commit a crime by carrying a gun for self-defense in Illinois.
AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.