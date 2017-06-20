Karen Handel Supporters Chant Trump’s Name After Special Election Victory

Supporters of Karen Handel chanted Donald Trump’s name after she clinched a decisive victory over Democrat Jon Ossoff in a special election held in Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District.

After thanking Republican leaders for their support, Handel gave a “special thanks to the President of the United States of America,” which was greeted by chants of “TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP” by her audience.

Karen Handel thanks @realDonaldTrump prompting shouts of "TRUMP! TRUMP! TRUMP!" in the audience pic.twitter.com/kGhNqXwZH9 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 21, 2017

“But let’s not forget our equally great Vice President, Mike Pence,” she added.

The election, which polls consistently suggested Handel was going to lose, was dubbed by Democrats and many on the left as a referendum on Donald Trump’s presidency.

Ossoff’s defeat is a humiliation for Democrats, who spent a record-breaking $24 million on the election, as well as receiving help from celebrities including Rosie O’Donnell, Jane Fonda, and Samuel L. Jackson, who donated time and money to the campaign.

Donald Trump’s former campaign manager and close adviser Kellyanne Conway mocked those who described it as a referendum on Trump’s presidency, thanking “everyone who breathlessly and snarkily proclaimed #GA06 as a referendum on POTUS.”

“You were right,” she added.

Thanks to everyone who breathlessly and snarkily proclaimed #GA06 as a "referendum on POTUS @realDonaldTrump". You were right. #winning — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) June 21, 2017

Meanwhile, the president himself congratulated Handel on her victory and thanked Fox News for describing the win as a “huge win for President Trump and [the] GOP.

Congratulations to Karen Handel on her big win in Georgia 6th. Fantastic job, we are all very proud of you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2017

Thank you @FoxNews "Huge win for President Trump and GOP in Georgia Congressional Special Election." — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2017

