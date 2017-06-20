SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Karen Handel Supporters Chant Trump’s Name After Special Election Victory

AP

by Ben Kew20 Jun 20170

Supporters of Karen Handel chanted Donald Trump’s name after she clinched a decisive victory over Democrat Jon Ossoff in a special election held in Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District.

After thanking Republican leaders for their support, Handel gave a “special thanks to the President of the United States of America,” which was greeted by chants of “TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP” by her audience.

“But let’s not forget our equally great Vice President, Mike Pence,” she added.

The election, which polls consistently suggested Handel was going to lose, was dubbed by Democrats and many on the left as a referendum on Donald Trump’s presidency.

Ossoff’s defeat is a humiliation for Democrats, who spent a record-breaking $24 million on the election, as well as receiving help from celebrities including Rosie O’Donnell, Jane Fonda, and Samuel L. Jackson, who donated time and money to the campaign.

Donald Trump’s former campaign manager and close adviser Kellyanne Conway mocked those who described it as a referendum on Trump’s presidency, thanking “everyone who breathlessly and snarkily proclaimed #GA06 as a referendum on POTUS.”

“You were right,” she added.

Meanwhile, the president himself congratulated Handel on her victory and thanked Fox News for describing the win as a “huge win for President Trump and [the] GOP.

You can follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x