‘Laughing My Ossoff’ — Kellyanne Conway Celebrates Humiliating Democrat Defeat

White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway celebrated the humiliating defeat for Democrats in Georgia on Tuesday night after Republican Karen Handel beat her challenger Jon Ossoff.

“Laughing my #Ossoff,” she wrote on Twitter after it was clear that Handel was winning.

Conway also took a shot at the pundits who predicted a loss for Trump and Republicans in Georgia.

“Thanks to everyone who breathlessly and snarkily proclaimed GA06 as a “referendum on POTUS,” she wrote. “You were right.”

Conway thanked Handel for “being a grownup” and “running on the issues” — while actually living in the district she was running to represent.

“Welcome to Congress,” she wrote and highlighted Handel’s call to “lift up this nation so that we can find a more civil way to deal with our disagreements.”