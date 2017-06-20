Love Triangle Sparks Chainsaw Attack in Chicago Suburb

An argument over a woman sparked a man in a Chicago suburb to attack his rival with a chainsaw, police reported Monday.

Police say that just after lunchtime, a man clothed only in boxer shorts tracked down and rammed his car into his victim’s auto, then jumped out and attacked him with a chainsaw in the northwestern Chicago suburb of Arlington Heights.

advertisement

“This is a domestic-related situation involving three people, and there is no threat to the public,” Deputy Police Chief Andrew Whowell told the media Monday.

The woman in the victim’s car was not injured.

Witnesses said the attack was like something out of a horror movie as the attacker’s chainsaw bit into the victim’s forearm. But when the attacker went for his victim’s leg the chainsaw jammed up or stopped working preventing another strike.

Video shows the boxer-clad man lying on the ground in police custody.

Police say the victim will recover and have not released further information on charges or the suspect’s name.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com